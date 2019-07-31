Weather Blog: Showers return to the forecast

An upper ridge over the southern Rockies will retrograde a bit to the west late this week into this weekend.

This will put us in a favorable northwest flow pattern conducive to near-daily MCS activity, especially during the late-night and morning hours.

Northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas will be most likely to be affected by this activity, with the greatest precipitation coverage still looking to be in the Friday night and Saturday time frame.

The upper ridge looks to begin expanding back east again early next week, bringing dry weather with a warming trend. It still appears that excessive heat will not be a concern though after today through the early part of next week.

Went a bit higher than the national blend of models pops the next few days, and a bit cooler on temperatures, especially Friday. Otherwise, stayed close to the blended forecast.