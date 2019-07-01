Weather Blog: Slight rain chances to begin July

Main forecast concern this morning continues to be the daily thunderstorm chances.

Overall convective coverage today should be increased over yesterday`s, with some potential even spreading outside of the usual higher terrain areas, as upper-level low pressure currently over central Texas spreads slowly northward.

Mid to late afternoon should continue to be the peak timing, possibly extending into the early evening for some areas as well. Temperatures today will likely run just below normal due to the likelihood of increased

cloud cover and decreased heights aloft.

Near repeats should occur Tuesday through pretty much the end of the work week as well, as additional disturbances move northward through the area.

Temperatures will climb some during this time frame as upper level

heights increase once again.

Still watching the weekend into early next week time frame, with some transition toward northwesterly flow likely in the vicinity of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The most likely scenario is for this transition to occur just north and possibly northeast of the area, which would lead to parts of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas being favored areas for thunderstorms toward the end of the valid forecast period.