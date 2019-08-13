Weather Blog: Slightly cooler rest of the week

The main forecast concerns this morning are both in the short-erm, including ongoing dangerous heat and humidity and convective potential associated with a slow-moving cold front.

The biggest change to the going forecast will be to upgrade the existing heat advisory for today in west-central Arkansas to an excessive heat warning. The heat advisory in southeast and east-central Oklahoma will remain unchanged.

Winds across much of the area along and northwest of I-44 have shifted to the north behind convective outflow the leading edge of which currently sits about a county south of the interstate.

Dew points behind the boundary are noticeably lower, with a good portion of the area continuing to see mid and upper 70s values ahead of it.

Regarding the heat and humidity concerns, convective cloud cover will likely keep temperatures lower even across areas that remain ahead of the front, with more substantially cooler conditions, around 5 to 10 degrees cooler, across most of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas.

As such, maximum heat indices even across southeast Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas should be improved from those of the last couple of days.