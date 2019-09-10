Weather Blog: Slightly cooler today, rain chances towards the weekend

Hot and humid conditions will continue through Thursday, but it will not be quite as hot as what we have seen in the past few days.

A weak cold front will move into the area late Thursday or Thursday evening and will be accompanied by scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.

The most widespread and heaviest rainfall is likely to be across the northern half of the forecast area.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will linger into Friday before an upper ridge builds back over the area this weekend into early next week. This means that the heat will return in full force, with much above normal temperatures to persist through the end of this forecast period and likely beyond.

The main change to the national blend of models forecast was to raise high temperatures a few degrees this weekend into early next week, more in line with the ECMWF.