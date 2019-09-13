Weather Blog: Slighty cooler before warm weather returns

Early this morning a nearly stationary frontal boundary associated with a wave currently pushing eastward through the upper midwest was positioned just to the northwest of northeast Oklahoma.

Ahead of this boundary, showers and scattered thunderstorms continued across northeast Oklahoma. An outflow boundary ahead of the precip was pushing southeast through southeast Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas.

Through this afternoon, the frontal boundary just to the northwest of the CWA is expected to remain nearly stationary to perhaps slowly sag just south of the Oklahoma/Kansas border. At the same time, the outflow boundary looks to become nearly stationary near the Red River.

Between these two features, additional showers and thunderstorms will remain possible across much of the CWA. The greater potentials will be with the ongoing precip this morning with more isolated to widely scattered convection possible this afternoon across southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Severe weather is not currently anticipated this afternoon.

Temperatures this afternoon will be dependent on how much cloud cover holds over the CWA, the placement of the surface boundaries and possible redeveloping convection. Current thinking is that far southeast Oklahoma into west-central Arkansas could see lower 90s while along the Kansas border mid-80s will be possible.