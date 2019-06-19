Weather Blog: Some strong storms this morning

Widespread convection will spread across the forecast area this morning with severe storms tracking south of Interstate 40.

Outflow boundary will settle well south of the red river, however, the boundary may lift northward by afternoon to be in the vicinity of far southeast Oklahoma. Several factors are favorable for severe storms to develop along this boundary by mid-afternoon and spread northeast through the evening.

Pending the eventual boundary location and any northward advance through the evening, the potential for severe weather may spread across far southeast Oklahoma and possibly western Arkansas.

Storms that do develop are likely to be east and southeast of the forecast area by late evening.

Hot and humid conditions then overspread the region Thursday and Friday as upper ridge strengthens and dew points remain seasonably high.

There is a non zero chance of storms spreading across the area Thursday night however this forecast sided toward the more northern position of the likely MCS track.

