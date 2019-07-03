Weather Blog: Spotty shower chances continue

Showers and thunderstorms continue across a small part of northeast Oklahoma early this morning and some of this activity may linger past sunrise, although the currently observed weakening trend should continue.

Once this activity dissipates, afternoon convective coverage today looks to be lower than it has been the past few days.

Near-daily shower and thunderstorm chances will continue for at least the next week. Thursday may see higher chances over mainly the terrain areas of southeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, and higher chances may also develop over the weekend across mainly northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas as a weak frontal boundary tries to sag south into the area.

Convective coverage will likely lessen early next week as an upper ridge builds more strongly over the area. This will also lead to increased heat, and some places may see afternoon heat index values climb to near 105 by early next week.

Overall, only minor changes were made to the National Blend of Models forecast.