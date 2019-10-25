Weather Blog: Steady rain continues today and into Saturday

Weather Talk
Posted: / Updated:

Cool, breezy, and wet conditions will persist Friday into early Saturday as upper-level low moves across the region.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible in some places before precipitation begins to taper off during the day on Saturday.

A strong cold front will move through the area next week, bringing low chances for mixed wintry precipitation towards mid-week. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms will continue overnight.

While rainfall rates will not be overly high, saturated ground from earlier rains may result in localized flooding of low lying areas through tonight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories