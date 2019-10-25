Weather Blog: Steady rain continues today and into Saturday

Cool, breezy, and wet conditions will persist Friday into early Saturday as upper-level low moves across the region.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches will be possible in some places before precipitation begins to taper off during the day on Saturday.

A strong cold front will move through the area next week, bringing low chances for mixed wintry precipitation towards mid-week. Widespread rain and isolated thunderstorms will continue overnight.

While rainfall rates will not be overly high, saturated ground from earlier rains may result in localized flooding of low lying areas through tonight.