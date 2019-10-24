Weather Blog: Steady showers begin this morning

Here is an outlook of your next three days.

Thursday – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers likely, mainly before 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.