Weather Blog: Storm chances for the weekend

A stationary front remains draped across the ArkLaTex region with regional radars showing some scattered convection near the boundary.

Another area of showers with some embedded thunder was noted from the Texas panhandle into southern Kansas, within a zone of modest isentropic lift/moisture transport. We could see a few showers through the day, especially across eastern Oklahoma, although the better chances are expected to remain to our northwest.

Otherwise, afternoon temperatures are expected to be near seasonal.

Low-level moisture will be on the increase Saturday, ahead of a cold front that will push into central Kansas/northwest Oklahoma early in the day.

Convection will likely be ongoing along the boundary, with showers/thunderstorms expected to develop into parts of northeast Oklahoma by late morning/early afternoon.

A few strong/marginally severe storms will be possible, although overall instability/shear should be lacking.

The cold front should stall across southern Oklahoma/central Arkansas, with another round of post-frontal storms likely Saturday night into Sunday as an impressive upper wave ejects into the central plains.

The cold front will eventually surge well south of the region by early Monday, with drier/cooler weather for much of next week.