Weather Blog: Storm chances ramp up for today

A typical summertime weather pattern will remain across the area for at least the next week, with near-daily chances of mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

The best rain chances of the entire forecast period will likely be this morning as an upper-level disturbance lifts north across the area. The greatest coverage of showers and storms will likely be near and southeast of the Interstate 44 corridor.

Another uptick in shower and storm chances may occur by the weekend as a weak frontal boundary attempts to sag south into the area.

High temperatures today will be a few degrees below the seasonal normals but will climb to near normal levels over the next few days as upper heights slowly rise.

Slightly above normal temperatures may prevail by late this weekend into early next week as upper ridging tries to take hold, but no oppressively hot weather is expected.