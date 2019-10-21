Weather Blog: Storms exit, sunny next couple of days

Here is an outlook of your next three days.

Monday – Partly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night – Clear, with a low around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 62. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night – Clear, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 49. South wind around 10 mph.

