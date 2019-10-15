Weather Blog: Strong storm chances enter the area this afternoon

Surface front this morning extends from western Iowa through central sections of Kansas and into the Oklahoma panhandle.

Upper trough axis will push the front into northeast Oklahoma later this morning/early afternoon, then through the remainder of the area later this afternoon.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this morning and will continue along and ahead of the boundary. Highest pops will be maintained across southeast Oklahoma this afternoon as instability will be greatest ahead of the front.

A few strong to severe storms are possible in this area late this afternoon, and shear profiles will be sufficient to support an isolated supercell. Front to clear southeast Oklahoma by this evening with clearing skies to quickly ensue as moisture gets swept out.

Cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday, however, a warming trend will ensue Thursday and continue into the upcoming weekend. Will keep low pops for the early part of the weekend as the next front enters the area.

This boundary will wash out as southerly winds return in response to a strengthening upper system that will impact the region along with another cold front Sunday night into Monday.

Stayed fairly close to the national blend of models temperatures for most periods.