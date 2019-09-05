Weather Blog: Summer-like heat continues

Yet another hot day in store as the upper ridge remains locked in across the Central Rockies into the Central/Southern Plains.

Dewpoints took a while to mix out yesterday but may see slightly lower readings this afternoon as southwesterly low-level flow develops. A weak front looks to briefly dip into the area by Saturday, although it looks to have minimal impact on temps through the weekend.

Expect highs in the 90s areawide Friday through Sunday, with some upper 90s possible in a few spots.

A series of upper waves traversing the Northern Plains will eventually squash the ridge somewhat for early next week. High temperatures should fall off a bit by this time, although readings still look above normal.

GFS continues to suggest a little more active southwesterly flow toward the middle of next week than shown by the ECMWF. Certainly not out of the question that pops may eventually enter the forecast around this time, but will keep things dry at this time.

Temperature guidance will be followed very closely this weekend and into next week.