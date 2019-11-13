Weather Blog: Sunny and cool the rest of the week

Light south winds have kept temperatures from completely bottoming out tonight, but we’ll still have a very chilly start to the day with readings in the upper teens/lower 20s.

South winds will become breezy today as the surface high pulls away from the region, and expect highs well into the 40s to lower 50s.

A weak cold front will move through tonight, knocking Thursday’s highs down a few degrees. The boundary will be moisture-starved, so no precipitation is expected.

The warming trend will resume late this week as mid-level heights rise in the wake of the exiting upper system.

Another upper wave will swing through the area by Sunday bringing a small chance of showers.

Temperatures should rebound back closer to seasonal norms by early next week under dry northwesterly upper flow.