Weather Blog: Sunny and cool weekend ahead

Here is an outlook for the next three days.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph.