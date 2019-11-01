Weather Blog: Sunny and cool weekend ahead

Weather Talk
Posted: / Updated:

Here is an outlook for the next three days.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Clear, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar