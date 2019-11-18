Weather Blog: Sunny and mild before mid-week rain chances

Mid and high clouds continue to spread over the region this morning in association with a fast-moving wave in northwest flow.

This will be the only impact of this system as moisture remains quite limited in the lower atmosphere. Clouds should decrease this afternoon and with a light westerly component to the wind, another warm afternoon shaping up with temps likely approaching 70 in parts of eastern Oklahoma.

Winds become more southerly Tuesday with generally clear skies, and above normal temps continuing.

South winds will begin to increase Tuesday night and Wednesday as the upper wave currently west of Baja is picked up in the increasingly strong southern stream, and upper flow becomes southwesterly.

Likely will see just enough low-level moisture return ahead of this feature for fairly widespread showers to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening along with a few elevated thunderstorms.