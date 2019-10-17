Weather Blog: Sunny and mild before rain chances this weekend

The surface ridge axis has continued to slide east overnight and currently is centered across northern Arkansas and southern Missouri.

Light southerly winds today will mark the beginning of warmer temperatures, especially across the western sections of the forecast area. The warmer temperatures will spread further east Friday as southerly winds increase across those areas.

Next chance for showers and thunderstorms will come late Friday into Saturday as a fast-moving upper trough and surface front move through. Moisture returns out ahead of this system not overly impressive, so overall rainfall amounts should generally be light.

Much of Saturday through most if not all of Sunday should be dry, though southerly winds will ramp up ahead of a stronger upper system and another cold front.

Shower and storm chances will increase late Sunday and continue into Monday, with chances diminishing from west to east during the day as the front clears the area.

Cooler but settled conditions will build in across the area for the remainder of the forecast cycle. Lowered the national blend of models low temperatures for overnight periods following frontal passage for early next week.