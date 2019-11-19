Weather Blog: Sunshine before rain chances return

Mild weather will continue today and Wednesday, with increasing cloudiness Wednesday ahead of the next storm system that will affect the area into Friday.

A lead shortwave will result in widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and night, with shower and isolated thunderstorm chances continuing Thursday as a cold front pushes south across the area.

The main upper-level storm system will move into the plains Thursday night and Friday continuing the threat of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The precipitation will quickly end from west to east Friday afternoon, with temperatures remaining too warm for any wintry precipitation.

The weekend will be dry and will start off cool Saturday into early Sunday, with a quick warmup taking place by Sunday afternoon.