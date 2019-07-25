Weather Blog: Temperatures increasing towards the weekend

Surface ridge axis continues to slowly slide southeast, at least parts of the forecast will begin to see a return to a southerly wind component.

This trend will continue over the next several days, along with slight increases in afternoon max temperatures. The next few overnights will remain still cool as decent radiational cooling will continue.

Rain/thunder chances still look to impact at least parts of the area very late in the weekend and into early next week as the next upper wave and cold front approach the area.

The boundary may get washed out pretty quickly as it moves into the area as the upper high strengthens over the region in the late Tuesday or early Wednesday time period.

We will continue with low pops from late Sunday into Tuesday. Generally followed the national blend of models temperatures, however, adjusted lows some in the earlier periods across the typically cooler locations across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.