Weather Blog: Temporary cool down with rain chances

One more warm/humid day on tap for much of the area before temperatures trend back to more seasonable levels on Friday.

Low-level moisture will continue to increase today with scattered showers/thunderstorms developing during peak heating. Increasing clouds, especially across southeast Oklahoma, should keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

As remnants of tropical system lift north closer to the region on Friday, expect showers with embedded thunderstorms to become more widespread with the greatest coverage across southeast Oklahoma/northwest Arkansas.

Locally heavy rainfall will be likely in the stronger storms, but should generally be brief in nature. Given the more extensive cloud cover, as mentioned earlier, high temperatures on Friday will likely be closer to normal for this time of year.

Shower/thunderstorm chances will continue across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas as a series of weak upper waves traverse the region in southwest flow aloft.

Low rain chances will persist through the early part of next week with high temperatures generally in the 80s.