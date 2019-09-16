Weather Blog: Two unseasonably hot days before rain chances return

Hot and humid conditions underneath a ridge of high pressure will continue today and Tuesday before the ridge shifts southeast for the second half of the week.

The result will be high temps in the low to upper 90s for most locations today and Tuesday with slightly cooler, though above the seasonal average, Wednesday into Thursday.

These conditions will create heat index values in the mid-90s to around 105 degrees each afternoon through mid-week. Also each afternoon through Thursday, isolated diurnal showers and or thunderstorms will be possible mainly within the higher terrain of the CWA.

Coverage continues to look isolated each afternoon and will thus keep pops just below mentionable criteria through Thursday.

Changes to the forecast look to be possible starting Friday and continuing into the weekend. A disturbance currently off the coast of Texas and Louisiana is forecast to lift northward slowly through Texas and possibly reaching the CWA Friday/Saturday.