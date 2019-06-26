Weather Blog: Warm and humid for several days

Cold pool interactions have kept a southeastern Kansas storm going this morning, with 40-45 mph gusts currently reaching parts of far northeast Oklahoma.

Basic extrapolation takes the complex across parts of far northeast Oklahoma through the early mornings hours and possibly into northwest Arkansas, and will take a last look at the radar before deciding on morning pops.

Any remaining outflow boundary could help focus additional afternoon convection across parts of northwest Arkansas.

Temperatures will be on the uptick through the remainder of the week and into the weekend as mid-level heights rise and we slip into a more summer regime. Any convection should be isolated to widely scattered and diurnal in nature.

By early next week, a very broad upper low will develop across Texas, along the southern edge of the upper ridge. This weakness in the ridge may lead to slightly better chances of convection.

We stay close to seasonal temps through the extended forecast.