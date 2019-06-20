Weather Blog: Warm and humid for the last day of spring

Temps will trend upward today and peak on Friday while seasonably high dewpoints also remain.

The result will be near heat advisory criteria across southeast Oklahoma today and more widespread potential on Friday.

Considerable uncertainty regarding the evolution of convection this evening and overnight. Storms developing later today west of the area will attempt to spread eastward, with some potential of an organized complex making a solid eastward march.

Additional storms are likely to develop overnight north and east of the area, and these storms may also spread southward in an organized fashion during the late night hours.

At this point, the overnight precip chances will be handled with a broad mention and allow later updates to narrow the focus.

Any early day convection will wane quickly on Friday with hot and humid conditions area wide by the afternoon.

