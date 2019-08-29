Weather Blog: Warmer today, rain chances tomorrow morning

Deep moisture continues to spread back across the region this morning with noticeably more humid conditions expected this afternoon.

Isolated convection possible today with weak upglide ongoing this morning and unstable and weakly capped airmass this afternoon. Otherwise, attention will focus on expanding region of storms this evening across central Kansas.

Reasonably good agreement amongst CAM solutions on developing a forward propagating MCS, which moves into northeast Oklahoma late tonight and continues through much of the area Friday. The pattern does seem to support this scenario and precip chances were raised accordingly, with locally heavy rainfall totals possible north of Interstate 40 through Friday afternoon.

The evolution of convection Friday night through Saturday becomes increasingly uncertain as plentiful moisture resides across the region, while various solutions are offered for a favored area of focus.

Generally kept the higher precip chances across northern locations. Heights rise late in the weekend as upper ridging expands eastward with drier weather returning.

Temps will also trend upward with the forecast reflecting a regionally consistent reflection of the national blend of models, which is also likely carrying a slight cool bias for early through mid-next week.