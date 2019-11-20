Weather Blog: Wet weather returns to end the week

A windy and warm day is on tap today, with cloudiness increasing
Ahead of a lead shortwave that will move into the plains this
Afternoon and evening. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be
Possible by late afternoon in parts of eastern oklahoma, with
Precipitation coverage and intensity expanding eastward this
Evening.
Behind the lead shortwave, a relative lull in precipitation will
Occur late tonight and thursday morning. A cold front will enter
Northeast oklahoma early thursday and push slowly southeast across
The area.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms will once again increase in
Coverage and intensity across the area late thursday and thursday
Night as the main upper level storm system approaches from the
West. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, especially closer
To the frontal boundary from southeast oklahoma into northwest
Arkansas.