Weather Blog: Wet weather returns to end the week

A windy and warm day is on tap today, with cloudiness increasing

Ahead of a lead shortwave that will move into the plains this

Afternoon and evening. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will be

Possible by late afternoon in parts of eastern oklahoma, with

Precipitation coverage and intensity expanding eastward this

Evening.

Behind the lead shortwave, a relative lull in precipitation will

Occur late tonight and thursday morning. A cold front will enter

Northeast oklahoma early thursday and push slowly southeast across

The area.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will once again increase in

Coverage and intensity across the area late thursday and thursday

Night as the main upper level storm system approaches from the

West. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, especially closer

To the frontal boundary from southeast oklahoma into northwest

Arkansas.