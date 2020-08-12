Wednesday, August 12 Morning Forecast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch the video above for a look at your morning forecast for Wednesday, August 12 from Meteorologist Alexander Williams.

DAILY FORECAST

Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 5 mph.