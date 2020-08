FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch the video above for a look at your morning weather for Monday, August 17 from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Scattered to broken cirrus clouds...associated with the remnants of a decayed thunderstorm complex in Kansas and an exiting vort max over North/Central Texas...were common across Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas early this morning. Also to the north...was a secondary surface boundary currently moving into Northern Kansas. This boundary and an associated upper level trof axis will be the reinforcing shot of some cooler and drier conditions for much of the week ahead.