Wednesday, February 26 Morning Forecast: Light snow flurries early

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey:

A wintry mix of cold light rain and light snow continues across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas early this morning. This activity will diminish over the next several hours as the responsible mid-level trof shifts off to the east-southeast. However, will keep low pops across southeast Oklahoma into northwest Arkansas for the morning hours to cover any residual

Precipitation. As of right now, the heaviest snow is occurring across portions of northwest Arkansas. This is where some areas could see a dusting of snow to upwards of one-half inch of snow accumulation through this morning

Today is expected to be the coldest day of the forecast period with high temperatures well below normal as cold air continues to filter into the region from the north. However, a noticeable warm up in on tap for rest of the workweek right through weekend and even into early next week.

Fire weather concerns will ramp up Saturday into Sunday with the unseasonably warm temperatures in place and a gusty southerly wind developing.

The chances of showers and thunderstorms pick up Sunday night and continue through at least Tuesday as a surface boundary sags into the area Monday and stalls

Near the Red River. Heavy rain becomes a concern Monday night into Tuesday with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible during this time in the vicinity of the frontal boundary with an active southwesterly flow aloft becoming established.