Wednesday, February 5 Forecast: Freezing rain falling in some areas of NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your forecast for Wednesday, February 5 from Meteorologist Rick Katzfey.

Mainly rain with some areas of freezing rain falling over NWA this morning. Heavier pockets of precipitation has been a mix of sleet and rain.

Northwest Benton County around Gravette is seeing some freezing rain. Temps will warm slowly today.

Mostly rain with some mix of sleet is likely. Best chances for the accumulating wintry precip will hang out west of Centerton.

