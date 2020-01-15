Wednesday, January 15 Forecast: Mild temps remain, slight chance of rain

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your morning forecast for Wednesday, January 15:

Sfc warm front near the Red River Valley of SE OK with areas of dense fog ongoing north of the frontal boundary. Visibilities are expected to improve by mid morning for most areas, however expansive cloud cover will prevail amidst warm moist advection pattern. Cold front currently through western KS will move through the area today with veering low level winds expected ahead of the front. Limited frontal convergence and warm temps aloft combine to keep precip chances low and confined to far SE OK through western AR today.

Warm advection regime quickly redevelops overnight with precip expanding along the stalled frontal boundary south of the fcst area and spreading northward into the area through the day on Thursday. Combination of cloud cover and expanding precip atop the cold dome will keep temps noticeably cooler Thursday. More widespread precip is expected Thursday night through Friday as sronger lift overspreads the region accompanied by cold frontal passage Friday afternoon / evening. Fcst precip amounts are not excessive however antecedent soil conditions may result in localized flooding.

Temps at or below normal and dry weather are likely to prevail through the weekend into early next week.