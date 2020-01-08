Wednesday, January 8 Forecast: Slightly cloud with mild temps, wind

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — The main concerns are wind and fire weather today and tonight, severe storm and heavy rain potential Friday into Friday evening, and, finally, impactful winter weather potential Friday night into Saturday.

South winds increase later today as lee side low pressure develops and isobars get tightly packed over the plains to the east. The latest guidance keeps winds below advisory criteria. The area with the most favorable juxtaposition of strongest winds and lowest RH during the day is where the fire weather watch is drawn across portions of Northeast Oklahoma.

The cold front will begin during the afternoon and evening hours Friday across the forecast area.

On Friday night into Saturday, there is potential for several inches of snow across Northeast Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas.

The snow is not expected to stick around long. Highs will rebound quickly into the 40s and 50s Sunday and Monday after a below-average cold Saturday across the region

Continue to stay up to date with the latest forecasts as details are refined through the weekend.