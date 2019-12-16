Wintry mix chances for today

Main forecast concern again this morning is the ongoing winter weather potential across northeast Oklahoma and into far northwest

Arkansas.

The winter weather advisory will be expanded eastward into Ottawa County and southward into Creek, Tulsa, and Rogers counties.

Things are fairly quiet precipitation wise at the moment, but that should change later this morning. There will be a couple of favored areas for precipitation development through the day, with the most expansive area to the southeast of I-44 associated with warm advection in advance of the approaching upper-level trough.

Much of this should fall in liquid form. Just north and west of this region, there is likely to be a notable dry slot positioned across northeast Oklahoma, at least through the morning.

Given the very moist low levels, some drizzle or freezing drizzle is likely to develop, especially mid to late morning, which could lead to travel impacts on untreated, elevated surfaces. A secondary area of precipitation, most likely in the form of light snow, should expand across portions of northeast Oklahoma very near the Kansas border late this morning and into the afternoon hours as the upper level trough moves through.

Questions continue about just how far south the mid-level moisture will extend into northeast Oklahoma, and therefore, how much freezing drizzle versus snow will occur.

Right now, will forecast snowfall accumulations could approaching a half inch or so for areas along the Kansas border, but if there eventually ends up being more moisture in the dendritic growth zone than currently expected, more accumulation could occur.