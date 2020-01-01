Wintry mix possible later this week

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here’s a look at your upcoming forecast:

Strong jet energy will phase with a cutoff low over Baja this morning with upper trough moving across the southern plains Thursday night and Friday. Deeper moisture will be mainly pushed off to our east and for the most part precipitation will be light. Thermal profiles support keeping precip in liquid form throughout, but will need to watch a secondary wave dropping south toward the Ozark Plateau Friday night, which could produce a few flurries across NW Arkansas.

After a brief cool-down Friday and Saturday, temperatures will warm back up to some degree Sunday and Monday, though a weak frontal boundary will drop south during this time. Beyond the weekend there remains much uncertainty with the upper pattern with ECMWF showing a stronger wave and cold front Tuesday. For the time being will ride with a dry forecast in the extended.