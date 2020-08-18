Weather Word of the Week: Derecho

One of the most searched items last week on Google was "derecho." This episode of Weather Word of the Week will help explain this weather phenomena.

One of the most searched items last week on Google was “derecho.” This episode of Weather Word of the Week will help explain this weather phenomena.

Derecho is Spanish for “direct” or “straight”. These types of storms produce straight-line wind damage, meaning all the debris is blown in one direction.

So what exactly is a derecho? Simply put it is a complex of storms that meets certain criteria during its lifespan.

It is NOT a land hurricane in any shape or fashion!

The first part of the criteria is distance related. The storm complex must create a damage swath of at least 250 miles over a 6 hour period. The second part is the strength of the wind. The storm must be producing wind gusts of at least 58 mph for most of the damage path with pockets of 75 mph or greater.

Last week’s event certainly met the criteria creating a damage swath of over 700 miles! Wind gusts were officially recorded at 99 mph at Marshalltown, Iowa’s airport. Unofficially, a 106 mph wind gust was measured by a personal weather station in Le Grand, IA!

Time Stamp of August 10, 2020 Derecho

Formation

So how do these monster storms form? During the summertime, they develop along stalled out frontal boundaries in EXTREMELY unstable air. Dew points were in the low 70s, but what really helped to destabilize the atmosphere was the SUPER cold temperatures aloft. This created thunderstorm fuel values of 6000 J/kg (a.k.a CAPE) in some places! Those values are more than enough to create some very strong and dangerous thunderstorms.

1km Winds Inside the Derecho Courtesy of @pppapin

Strong winds aloft are created by a large change in pressure within the storm. In meteorology, we call this feature the rear-inflow jet.

The image above shows the rear-inflow jet producing around 140 mph wind gusts about 1 km above the surface. The heavy rain and hail drag some of these strong winds to the surface in bursts.

This creates short bursts of EXTREMELY strong and damaging wind gusts. In this case close to 100 mph!

Damage

Damaged Silo From Derecho Courtesy of @ReadingThePix

You can see just how powerful the wind gusts from this derecho were. They were strong enough to destroy a couple of grain silos! Silos weren’t the only thing in the crosshairs of this monster.

Unfortunately, there was billions of dollars in damage to the local agriculture as pictured below. The Upper Midwest of the United States grows quite a bit of the produce that makes up large chunks of the U.S. agriculture.

Damaged Crops From Derecho Courtesy of @ReadingThePix

Derechos thankfully aren’t a daily occurrence, but when they do occur they can pack quite the punch!

Make sure if they are mentioned in our forecast to stay weather aware and tune into your NWA Weather Authority Team for the latest on the threats.

Check out some of the intense wind gusts that this derecho produced in this video!

Incredibly Strong Winds Were Felt in Parts of Iowa August 10, 2020

WATCH more episodes of Weather Word of the Week here!