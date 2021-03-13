Weather Word of the Week: QLCS

What exactly are they and what type of impacts can they bring?

QLCS is the abbreviation for a Quasi-Linear Convective System. We sure do love our acronyms in meteorology in case you haven’t noticed. Let’s break this down a word at a time. Quasi means “apparently but not really”. Linear means “arranged in a line”. Convective means “storms”. System is “multiple things working together”. So to simplify the term, a QLCS is a group of storms that are arranged in an apparent line.

Another name for a QLCS is a squall line. This may be a more familiar term to some of you.

Formation of a Squall Line

The creation of the line of storms requires certain ingredients. We need strong winds high in the atmosphere as well as strong winds at the surface. The balance of these two ingredients is critical for storms to live longer.

If the surface winds feeding into the storms are much weaker, then they can’t hold back the dense cold air that rushes out from the storm. This fast moving cold air eventually cuts off the updraft of the storm. When a storm gets it’s updraft cut off, it dies. This is because the warm moist air that is necessary for the storm to continue to function and carry on, is not available anymore.

If the low level winds are strong enough at the surface, then they can push back the colder air coming out of the storm. The storm then is able to balance its updraft and downdraft, living longer in the process.

Diagram of Squall Line. Source: Science Direct

Types of Squall Lines

There are 2 types of squall lines that can form depending on the which direction the upper level winds are blowing in relation to the surface front.

Progressive Squall Line– this type of storm complex forms when the upper level wind blows perpendicular to the storms. They are relatively short in length and tend to bow out in the center. This bowing segment would contain the most powerful winds. We see these types of squall lines develop in our summer months. They tend to be driven by weaker upper level lift and greater amounts of instability.

Diagram of a Progressive Squall Line.

Source: Storm Prediction Center

2. Serial Squall Line– this type of storm complex forms when the upper level wind blows parallel to the storms. They tend to be much longer than the progressive squall line. It is within these types of squall lines that the potential for tornadoes is greatest. This is because the development of multiple bowing segments is possible. Each of these bowing segments can lead to quick spin-ups. Along with tornadoes, damaging straight line winds are also possible in this type.

Diagram of a Serial Squall Line.

Source: Storm Prediction Center

This leads us to our next point of discussion which are threats.

Possible Threats from a QLCS

Straight line wind– Due to the strong upper level winds associated with these storm complexes, damaging wind can become a threat. The downdraft of the storms are able to transport the strong winds within down to the surface. On radar these strong winds appear as a bowing segment. These wind gusts can be 60 mph or even greater in some cases! That is certainly strong enough to bring trees down and cause quite a bit of damage.

Brief tornadoes– The same bowing segments that are responsible for producing the straight line wind damage, can also produce brief, quick spin-up tornadoes. Rotation can occur where the descending cold air collides with the incoming warm air. These small sections of rotation within the line are called mesovortices. It is within these mesovortices, that tornadoes become possible.

The tornadoes form super quickly, and sometimes do not stay on the ground for a full scan of the radar! When in severe weather mode or SAILS, a radar will update about every 1.8 to 2.5 minutes. This fact makes it extremely difficult for the National Weather Service to place warnings on these particular tornadoes.

That being said, there are certain warning signs that will point to the possibility of seeing one of these quick spin-ups develop. Your Weather Authority team and National Weather Service offices have studied these warning signs extensively, and know what to look for on radar.

This makes it EXTREMELY important for you to pay attention to what we are telling you during our severe weather coverage. If we are telling you that you need to really start thinking about getting into your tornado safe places, you need to do it. These types of tornadoes can occur without a tornado warning issued due to how quickly they can form.

When you hear your Weather Authority Team mention a QLCS event or squall line is possible, make sure to pay attention closely to the forecast! Tune into our coverage and we will get you through the event!

