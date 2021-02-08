Weather Word of the Week: THE POLAR VORTEX!

Punxsutawney Phil has predicted 6 more weeks of winter for the U.S. He doesn’t have the greatest forecast accuracy (Check out our blog on Groundhog Day here), but I think he might be right at least for the next few weeks.

It is about to get REALLY cold over the next few weeks, and many of you are going to wonder what hit us. The short answer is an Arctic air mass (we will detail this particular air mass in a future Weather 101). This chunk of cold air has been released from parts of Northwestern Canada where it has been building over the last few weeks to a healthy depth in the atmosphere (about 5,000 ft. deep)! The airmass also is carrying some bitterly cold air with it, try -40F! Now we won’t be seeing temperatures across the Natural State getting that cold, but you get the idea.

What is the Polar Vortex?

The driving factor behind this future outbreak of Arctic air is the Polar Vortex. The polar vortex is, by definition, a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth’s North and South poles. There are actually two of them! There is a tropospheric polar vortex and a stratospheric polar vortex.

Which one of the vortices is behind our arctic outbreaks? The answer is actually both, although the record breaking frigid air is typically released by the stratospheric one more specifically.

The troposphere is where we live, breathe, work, and play. Located from the surface to about 5 mi up, the temperature will typically decrease with height. Most of our weather is experienced here as well.

The stratosphere is the next highest layer in the atmosphere located roughly from 5-30 miles up. This layer actually warms with height and contains the ozone layer.

Tropospheric Polar Vortex (The Lower One)

The tropospheric polar vortex is a permanent counterclockwise circulation around the poles year-round. It is stronger in the winter time and weaker during the summer months. The United States does see more effects from it during the winter due to the larger presence of frigid air at the North Pole.

This large presence of colder air is associated with much lower pressure at the surface as heights drop dramatically due to the weight of the colder air. This rapidly rotating vortex of polar air can expand and contract in size during the winter. The expansion can send blasts of polar, and even arctic air southward along with the jet stream. The contraction pulls the jet stream back towards the poles.

Stratospheric Polar Vortex (The Higher One)

This polar vortex contains the strongest winds of the two and rotates quickly in a counterclockwise direction. Most of the time this vortex spins unimpeded by frontal clashes, unlike the tropospheric vortex. During the winter months, however, the stratospheric vortex can become disrupted. When this disruption occurs, the vortex can break down.

Interaction Between the Two (Sudden Stratospheric Warming)

What exactly is it that disrupts the stratospheric circulation? The answer is it’s downstairs neighbor the tropospheric polar vortex. This doesn’t happen all the time (on average about once every other year), but when it does we can potentially experience record breaking cold air outbreaks.

We already discussed the ability of the lower of the two vortexes to expand and contract during the winter. Sometimes the expansion can extend up into the stratosphere as the tropospheric polar vortex flexes its proverbial muscles. This bumping of the lower vortex into the stratosphere causes the higher vortex to “throw a fit” and break down. This break down slows the massive current of air down, and it can even stop and reverse direction. When this reversal of the stratospheric polar vortex occurs, it is labeled a sudden stratospheric warming (we will break this topic down in a separate digital segment).

When this vortex stops and reverses its direction, the frigid Arctic air which is normally kept locked up, is released and allowed to surge south with the tropospheric polar vortex expansion. These Arctic outbreaks can last days to even weeks in some cases.

Are There Any Ways to Predict These Outbreaks of Arctic Air?

Yes, but not perfectly. We can use the index of the Arctic Oscillation (AO) to give us a heads up that we are looking at the possibility of a colder pattern in our future.

The shape of the tropospheric polar vortex is influenced over time by changes in atmospheric temperature and pressure. The AO is calculated using a point in the Arctic Circle, and a point in the middle latitudes. The difference in pressure particularly is used to form the index.

Phase of AO Positive Negative Pressure over Arctic Lower than average Higher than average Jetstream Shifts north Can dive south Tropospheric Polar Vortex Generally a neat, tight, and fast moving counterclockwise circulation Becomes a loose and wavy counterclockwise circulation. Cold Air Locked up north Unleashed and allowed to push south Arctic Oscillation Phases

The particular phases of the AO can persist for days to months at time before shifting back to neutral. This can mean an extended period of below normal temperatures for parts of the United States.

While the arctic oscillation is a decent indicator of potential cold air outbreaks, it does not often act alone. It often pairs up with other similar teleconnections such as ENSO or the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO). These can work together to lock an atmospheric pattern in place and bring cold air into our area.

Confused? Think of it This Way!

If the concept of the polar vortex breakdown is difficult to understand, don’t worry this is a difficult concept to grasp and even to teach. Here is a way to visualize it. Think of a cowhand with a lasso. As long as they keep their elbows high and keep a high rate of speed on the lasso, it stays fairly circular above their heads. If the cowhand slows down the rate of speed the lasso will start to dip and dive.

This is similar to what happens with the polar vortices. As the rate of speed decreases, the cold air is allowed to plunge southward with the jet stream. When a fast moving vortex is maintained, the cold air is locked around the poles in the higher latitudes.

