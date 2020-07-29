Weather Word of the Week: Troughs

This week's episode is all about troughs in the upper atmosphere

If you like being as cool as a cucumber then you will enjoy this week’s segment of Weather Word of the Week. This week we are discussing troughs. This is basically the opposite of a ridge in the upper atmosphere.

If you don’t know what a ridge is check out last week’s episode here !

Feeding Trough for Cattle

No, not this type of trough. Although with just a quick glance at this photo you can get an idea why this atmospheric pattern is called a trough.

Still not following? Here is an actual snapshot of an upper level trough.

The trough forms a rough U-shape in the atmosphere. It does indeed look similar to the container that holds cattle feed.

Example of an Upper Level Trough in the Atmosphere

What Weather Can You Expect When Under a Trough?

Two words that describe this weather pattern are cool and wet. Temperatures are normally below average and cooler thanks to the increase in cloud cover and rain chances. Troughs are simply an area in the atmosphere where the colder air is punching southward across a region.

Increased cloud cover blocks some of the sun’s incoming radiation keeping the temperatures cooler due to the presence of less sunshine.

The cooler air aloft can also act to increase the instability across the region as well. Cold air over warm air is unstable. This set up can lead to the development of thunderstorms if other ingredients are present. The more storms, the cooler the air temperature.

Here is an example of what the weather models look like for our area when we are under the influence of a trough.

ECMWF Showing a Wet Pattern Caused by a Trough

Bottom line, if a trough is mentioned in your forecast, make sure you get the rain gear and umbrella ready. It will probably be wet in the days ahead.

That concludes this edition of Weather Word of the Week. I hope you learned something about troughs, and what you can expect when one of them is in our forecast.

Have a great rest of the week and stay healthy!