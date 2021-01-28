Weather Word of the Week: Upper Level Trough Tilts

Troughs often bring unsettled weather to an area, but did you know that the way they tilt can actually have a significant effect on our weather here at the surface?

A Brief Math Lesson

What exactly do I mean by the tilting of a trough? We are briefly going to take a trip back to math class. Do you remember when studying graphs talking about the slope? A slope is determined by the rise (movement along y-axis) over the run (movement along x-axis). You can have either a negative, positive, undefined, or zero slope. Examine the diagram below for a quick refresher.

Source: Quizlet

Back to the Atmosphere

Let’s take our math concept of slope and apply this to the atmosphere specifically troughs. In meteorology you can have a positive, neutral, or negative tilt to the troughs. A positively tilted trough looks like a positive slope, negative trough looks like a negative slope, and a neutral trough looks like an undefined slope. Let’s look at these three types of troughs in more detail and the type of weather they can create.

Neutrally Tilted Trough (Open Wave)

This is the most common type of trough tilt. This trough typically does not have a closed low associated with it. This is why they are also called open waves. They also tend to be progressive moving from west to east sometimes very quickly.

The weather varies greatly depending on which side of the trough you end up on. If you fancy cloud cover and precipitation then you would want to be on the eastern side (downwind) of the trough. This is where the best lift occurs. If you enjoy more sunshine than clouds then you would want to be located on the western side (upwind) of the trough. This area is dominated by sinking air and clear skies.

In the example below the Dakotas, Eastern Montana, Wyoming, and even parts of Colorado are most likely going to be seeing deteriorating conditions located east of the trough axis. The Pacific Northwest located to the west of the trough axis will most likely see clearing skies and improving weather conditions.

Neutral Trough Located on 500mb Heights Chart

Positively Tilted Trough

Our next type of trough has a positive tilt usually from the southwest to the northeast towards the area of lowest pressure. Positively tilted troughs are usually the least likely to produce severe weather of all the tilts. They can, however, produce extended periods of rainy weather for locations east of the trough axis.

Flooding can become a concern especially if the atmosphere becomes locked into this type of pattern for a lengthy period of time. At the surface these troughs are typically accompanied by a stationary frontal boundary that makes very little progress to the north or south. This frontal boundary acts as a track for waves of low pressure to ride along. These waves of low pressure bring lift with them, and given modest moisture in place can produce very heavy rainfall!

During the winter time these patterns can lead to the creation of significant ice storms. This is due to the upper level southwest flow that rides up over the cold air at the surface. A significant area of warmer temperatures aloft melt the snow flakes, but the below freezing air at the surface refreezes the rain on contact. Freezing rain events can lead to significant icing and impacts.

Positive Trough Located on 500mb Heights Chart

Negatively Tilted Trough

This particular type of trough leads to all sorts of nasty weather. When a trough swings negative, typically due to fast moving shortwave, all the stored energy is released.

Think of it this way. Imagine a positive trough like your backswing in golf. The higher the club is brought and the more the hips are tuned the more power that is building up in your core. A negative trough would be the equivalent of your downswing. All the potential energy that was stored up in the backswing is released into the golf ball at contact. This is what the atmosphere does with negatively tilted troughs. These troughs release a torrent of lift and energy all at once creating very powerful surface systems.

These mature surface low pressures can rapidly destabilize the atmosphere across an area due to the strong amounts of warming they can produce. When you significantly warm the lower levels of the atmosphere while at the same time cooling the upper levels, you create a potentially volatile vertical temperature profile. The instability alone can create powerful nasty thunderstorms which can create damaging wind, and large hail.

These powerful troughs also provide the necessary turning of winds with height (shear) as well. This now means these powerful thunderstorms have the potential to rotate and possibly produce tornadoes!

On the winter side of things these troughs can bring in significant amounts of colder air, and can potentially speed up the process of the rain to snow transition. If cold air is already in place, then these negatively tilted troughs can produce large amounts of lift which can lead to heavy snowfall potential.

No matter the season, these negatively tilted troughs are not something to be trifled with. If we mention the trough swinging negative across the area, get ready for a wild ride weather-wise!

Negative Trough Located on 500mb Heights Chart

Hopefully you now understand a little bit more about the different trough positions as well as the type of weather they can produce. To learn more about other interesting weather topics, check out the Weather Word of the Week tab on our website!