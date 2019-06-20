Weather Call

KNWA is pleased to bring state of the art, personal storm warning services to Fayetteville.Recent improvements in how the National Weather Service (NWS) defines warning areas have resulted in significantly higher accuracy and smaller warned areas, compared to the decades-old county-wide warning method. http://www.nws.noaa.gov/sbwarnings
The WeatherCall® system continuously monitors the National Weather Service’s NOAA weatherwire. Using computerized mapping (GIS) the system compares a subscriber’s specific location to the location of the warning area. When a severe weather warning includes your location, you will receive a phone call from Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff, 24 hours a day. You can also receive the warning by email with a detailed map of the threat or by SMS text messaging.
Dan Skoff explains how WeatherCall works
WeatherCall@Home WORKS WITH ANY TYPE OF PHONE.
For iPhone or Android smart phone users, WeatherCall ToGo is available.Choose the type of service which is best for you:
- Monitors your home or business’ permanent location.
- Tornado, and/or severe thunderstorm warning calls (flash flood warnings are done via email or SMS text notifications only).
- ANY type of phone can be called – land lines, basic cell phones, or smart phones.
- $ 9.95 annual subscription per address for up to 3 phone #’s.
- Sign up can be done online, by mail, or calling a toll free messaging service.
- “Follows” your smart phone’s current location, capable of updating once every minute.
- Tornado, and/or severe thunderstorm, & flash flood warning notifications + “all clear” delivered by phone call and/or SMS text.
- $ 11.95 annual subscription per smart phone for NWS warnings.
- Optional LIGHTNING notification for within 6 miles, + “all clear” messages.
- $ 11.95 annual subscription per smart phone for lightning notifications.
- Bundle NWS warnings + lightning notification for $ 17.95 annual subscription.