Meteorologist Peyton Langford here with another Weather Blog. Today, I’m going to be answering the question that’s been on all of your minds: why has the weather pattern been so active lately? If you’re familiar with summertime in Arkansas, you can count on a few things: hot, humid, and in August, pop-up showers. Of course, there’s also the occasional severe storm, but all in all, nothing will compare to March, April, and May. This unusual pattern has left us scratching our heads, but today I answer the question.

The main cause of all this active weather has to do with the transition from La Niña to El Niño. La Niña is when the ocean sea surface temperature in the Pacific near the equator is cooler than normal. This affects the flow of the atmosphere, which typically brings drier and warmer conditions to the southern states in the summer.

During El Niño, the sea surface temperature in the same area gets warmer than normal.

Credit: Peyton Langford

This brings wetter and cooler conditions in the summer to the southern states.

Credit: Peyton Langford

During the El Niño we currently have, we have basically two types of weather patterns: hot and humid, or an active weather pattern bringing lots of storms. It all depends on where the ridge out west is placed.

Credit: Peyton Langford

As seen in the video, when the ridge is out west, the NW flow aloft brings more rain and storms, because there’s more support for storms that get vertically developed, but when it starts to make its way east, the pressure rises and so do the temperatures!