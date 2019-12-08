Arkansas couple facing charges after hiding corpse in home

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A Texarkana, Arkansas, couple is facing charges after police discovered a skeletonized corpse that might have been inside one of their homes for the past two years.

The Texarkana Gazette reports Tony Ken Hooker, 63, and Debbie Sue Himes, 55, have each been charged with abuse of a corpse after what is believed to be the body of Himes’ sister, Christy Himes, was found Oct. 2.

Texarkana police discovered the remains after arresting Hooker on allegations of sexual assault of a child.

When initially questioned by authorities about her sister’s whereabouts, Debbie Himes gave different stories.

Police searched the couple’s homes and in one that was unoccupied, they found Christy Himes’ body.

According to a search warrant affidavit, “the smell inside the home was almost unbearable.”

Investigators said the home where the body was found was filled with trash, animal feces, urine, mold and empty food containers.

Christy Himes’ body was almost fully decomposed and had been stuffed in a plastic garbage bag and the bones “appeared to have been chewed on by animals,” according to the affidavit.

Debbie Himes told detectives her sister died after having a seizure and didn’t call 911 because she couldn’t afford a funeral.