Grandpa forgot something: $43,170 found in footstool

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

In this Jan. 16, 2020 photo, Howard Kirby, left, gives $43,170 to Kim Fauth-Newberry at a resale store in Owosso Township, Mich.. Kirby’s daughter-in-law found the money in a footstool that was donated to the store by Fauth-Newberry. The footstool had belonged to her grandfather, who died last summer. Kirby bought it along with other furniture after Christmas. (Sally York/The Argus-Press via AP)

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — The footstool didn’t feel right. That’s what happens when someone stashes $43,170 inside and apparently forgets about it.

Indeed, the money was discovered inside a footstool that was donated to a Michigan resale shop in Owosso Township.

Howard Kirby bought the piece and other furniture for $70 after Christmas. He was stunned Sunday when his daughter-in-law unzipped the cushion and shouted. After the shock wore off, he began the extraordinary step of returning the money to the former owners.

“I do what I can to be as much like Christ as I can, and this is the moral thing to do,” Kirby, 54, said. “This is going to help them. I’m so happy for them.”

The footstool was part of a living room set donated to a Habitat For Humanity store by Kim Fauth-Newberry and her husband. The furniture had belonged to her grandfather, Phillip Fauth, who died in July.

Fauth-Newberry said Fauth was a frugal man who always paid in cash, even $9,000 for a new roof. The newly discovered money was separated with paper clips and topped with handwritten notes.

“This is crazy,” Fauth-Newberry said Thursday, staring at stacks of hundred dollar bills.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story