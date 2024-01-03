It’s back to the basics for Wellness Wednesday.
Watch as Betsy joins Good Day NWA to show us the standard 6 exercises you can use to jumpstart your fitness routine.
This segment is sponsored by Fayetteville Athletic Club.
by: Jaclyn House
Posted:
Updated:
by: Jaclyn House
Posted:
Updated:
It’s back to the basics for Wellness Wednesday.
Watch as Betsy joins Good Day NWA to show us the standard 6 exercises you can use to jumpstart your fitness routine.
This segment is sponsored by Fayetteville Athletic Club.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now