For this Wellness Wednesday, we head to Fayetteville Athletic Club to learn more about the Pilates courses from instructor Tiffany Meeks.
Thanks to Fayetteville Athletic Club for sponsoring our Wellness Wednesdays
by: Jason Suel
Posted:
Updated:
For this Wellness Wednesday, we head to Fayetteville Athletic Club to learn more about the Pilates courses from instructor Tiffany Meeks.
Thanks to Fayetteville Athletic Club for sponsoring our Wellness Wednesdays
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now