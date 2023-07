With so many great “healthy” snacks and “weight-loss” recipes readily available, how do you know what can actually improve your life?

Thankfully, Fayetteville Athletic Club has some great options from Swoon Juice Bar. Watch as Betsy Rawlings, Nicki Villasana, & Brandon Barlow join Good Day NWA with all the details!

Thanks to Fayetteville Athletic Club for sponsoring Wellness Wednesday.