“Our mission at True Self Recovery is to provide a safe space for our clients to heal and to learn how to live a happy, healthy, fun, enjoyable life and to give families their family member, their loved one back”, says Justin Cohan, Director of Admissions at True Self Recovery.

True Self Recovery has introduced a new device called “Bridge” to help clients in the battle against opioid withdrawals. “It’s made by a company called Masimo, and it’s FDA cleared for opioid withdrawals. And it’s just a simple little device that goes behind the ear, gives a stimulation to the brainstem or a gentle electrical pulse. We saw it in action and it remarkedly reduces the size and symptoms of opioid withdrawals, which are pretty tough for people to overcome”, as stated by True Self Recovery’s Medical Director, Paul Daidone.

Within 15 to 20 minutes, the device gives clients relief from the anxiety, nausea, and discomfort associated with opioid withdrawals. “We’re the first rehab in Arkansas to offer it and we’re going to continue to use it because it’s very effective. We think it could bridge that, as it says, bridge device, can bridge that the fear of going into rehab and experiencing those opioid withdrawals. It’s important to have something that to offer a patient to get them through the withdrawals and get them on to recovery.”

