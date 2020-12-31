Al McCarty Jewelry is repairing heirloom jewelry in Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS, AR – “Al McCarty Jewelers is a legacy that’s been in business over 105 years.” A.V. McCarty is the fourth generation of his family to sell and repair jewelry at Al McCarty Jewelers. ” I can size rings, fix chains, change out claps, fix earrings, stone setting, replacing stones. The other issue we do is castings. I can take your old jewelry, melt it down and make you something with it. watch repair, I do all the batteries bands and links in the store. “

The jewelry repair is done in house, very few items leave the store for repair. The only things that leave the store are watch repairs such as crystals and movements and they are done locally by private repairman. If you want a customized piece identical to one in a photo or online, Al McCarty Jewelers can assist with that as well.

“Jewelery Repair and service is our bread and butter. We are very proud to say we have been voted Best of the Best in Northwest Arkansas for the past two years. Best Jewelry store and Best Place to Buy a Gift. So that means quite a bit to us.”