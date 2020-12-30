One state, 100 years, four generations of jewelers.

ROGERS, AR- “The thing I like most about being at the jewelry store is just , come in every day waiting on customers. Helping them. Go in the back. working on it getting it fixed up for people so they can enjoy their jewelry and their items for as long as they can.” Al McCarty is the fourth generations of his family to sell and repair jewelry at Al McCarty Jewelers in Rogers. “That’s why I come down every morning to help people. And maybe trying to find that special piece for someone for a special occasion. For an anniversary or a birthday or Christmas. I enjoy people bringing me stuff and letting me fix it so they can wear it. They can keep enjoying it themselves. That’s what I enjoy doing…it makes me feel good.”

“I love helping someone pick something out that they want that they can wear and possibly pass down to future generations. That’s what I like to do.” McCarty says that jewelry should be a purchase that last more than one lifetime. “That’s how it should be looked at. It should be something you wear ands hand down to future generations. Just something you hand down. “

McCarty says that he feels the need to treat heirloom pieces with great respect and care when the come into Al McCarty Jewelers. ” Because I know when people bring me stuff that is that way, they cherish it even more and I treat it with more respect and care too when they think of it like that. “

Al McCarty says that Al McCarty Jewelers is more than just a job. “We have a motto: One state one hundred years four generations. It just means a lot to me that I get to keep on carrying on that tradition of selling jewelry and helping people with jewelry. It just means family to me. “