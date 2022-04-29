The mission of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership is to improve the integrity of the Illinois River through public outreach, education, water quality monitoring, and the implementation of conservation and restoration practices throughout the water shed. Having a healthy, functioning riparian area, or the area of land adjacent to a stream, holds the stream bank soils in place, regulates water temperatures, treats overland flow of storm water runoff, settles pollutants in the water, and keeps valuable habitat for both species that live in the water, and species that live on land. If you’re a farmer or rancher in the watershed, you’re probably experiencing more flooding than you used to, you may be losing more stream banks than you used to lose, maybe getting gravel deposited across your field. Through our program, we can help protect your property, keep it from going downstream, and provide abundant, clean water sources off stream for your livestock. We can even help build a fence, if you want to improve your rotational grazing patterns. The best way to get in touch with us is to reach out through our website, www.irwp.org/rrp, that stands for Riparian Restoration Program.